Citation
McKee GB, Perrin PB, Rodríguez-Agudelo Y, Plaza SLO, Quijano-Martinez MC, Kuzu D, Ohayagha C, Pugh M, Arango-Lasprilla JC. Rehabil. Psychol. 2021; 66(4): 433-441.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
34871029
Abstract
PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is associated with depression, anxiety, and even suicidality in individuals with TBI and in caregivers. Moreover, emotional functioning in individuals with TBI is linked with caregiver functioning. However, no known studies to date have examined linkages in suicidal ideation in individuals with TBI and family caregivers. This is especially important in Latin America, where TBI rates are high, and where cultural norms influence family caregiving. This study examined associations among self-reported suicidal ideation in individuals with TBI and their primary caregivers over time in Mexico and Colombia. Research Method/Design: A total of 109 individuals and their primary caregivers completed measures during hospitalization for TBI and at 2- and 4-months posthospitalization. The primary outcome was Item 9 from the Spanish version of the Patient Health Questionnaire-9, assessing for thoughts of death or suicide in the previous 2 weeks.
