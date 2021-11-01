Abstract

Autistic traits are associated with psychotic experiences in adolescence; however, the mechanisms underlying this relationship are not well understood. Prior research indicates that bullying victimization increases the risk of psychotic experiences in general adolescent populations, and autistic youth are at higher risk of being bullied than their non-autistic peers. Using longitudinal data from general population adolescents aged 10-14 in the Tokyo Teen Cohort study, we tested the hypothesis that bullying is responsible for the association between autistic traits and psychotic experiences in adolescence. We identified an indirect effect (estimate = 0.033 [95% CIs: 0.014-0.057], p < 0.001) between autistic traits and psychotic experiences via bullying victimization, even after controlling for known confounders. Prevention of bullying victimization may be one avenue for reducing risk of psychosis among adolescents with high levels of autistic traits.

Language: en