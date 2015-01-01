|
Chun HYY, Ford A, Kutlubaev MA, Almeida OP, Mead GE. Stroke 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Heart Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
34865508
Depression and anxiety each affect around 1 in 3 people during the first year after a stroke. Suicide causes the death of about 3 to 4/1000 stroke survivors during the first 5 years. This narrative review describes the best available evidence for the epidemiology of depression, anxiety, and suicide; their prevention; and the treatment of anxiety and depression. We conclude with directions for future research.
suicide; depression; anxiety; stroke; psychology