Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify, appraise and synthesize research on the interventions used in child to parent violence.



METHOD: A systematic literature review was conducted using the electronic databases of PsycINFO, Scopus, Web of Science and CINAHL Full Text. Following Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines, three authors conducted the screening process which was implemented in two stages including screening the title and abstract, followed by screening the full text. Papers were assessed for quality using the Mixed Methods Assessment Tool. The search identified 727 studies which met the inclusion criteria, deduplication resulted in 525 number for review, with 8 articles included in the review.



RESULTS: This review identifies six themes from the six unique interventions included to address the research questions: How do practitioners effectively support families experiencing child-to-parent violence? The six themes are: Conceptualising the violence; Assessment of needs and risks; Intervention types and settings; Program techniques and components of interventions; Intervention outcomes and effectiveness; and Research design and methods. Three narratives were iteratively developed from these themes which highlight the main findings of the review: importance of the practitioner and their skills; conceptual clarity of CPV; and CPV interventions.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings from this systematic review identifies the need for further research into child to parent violence including what makes interventions effective, what needs and outcomes the interventions are addressing, and the implications of classifications of this violence.

