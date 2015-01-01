Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about childhood trauma exposure and Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) among people prescribed opioids for chronic non-cancer pain (CNCP). We aimed to (1) describe childhood trauma exposure among this population, and (2) examine if childhood trauma exposure was an independent risk factor for OUD among people prescribed opioids for CNCP.



METHODS: This study used baseline data from 1514 people prescribed opioids for CNCP in Australia. We used latent class analysis to characterise participants by five indicators of childhood trauma exposure and logistic regression to characterise class membership. We used discrete-time survival analysis to determine whether there was an independent association between childhood trauma exposure and risk of OUD according to adjusted odds ratios (AOR).



RESULTS: We identified three classes of childhood trauma exposure: (1) 'low exposure' (n = 765; 54.0%), (2) 'emotional & sexual abuse' (n = 324; 22.9%), and (3) 'high all' (n = 329; 23.2%). 'Emotional & sexual abuse' or 'high all' childhood trauma exposure class membership was associated with higher rates of pain difficulties, mental disorders, and substance use disorders, compared to 'low exposure' class membership. After we adjusted for previously identified OUD risk factors, participants in the 'emotional & sexual abuse' (AOR 1.51; 95%CI 1.09-2.12; p = 0.016) and 'high all' (AOR 1.77; 95%CI 1.28-2.45; p = 0.001) childhood trauma exposure classes were at increased risk of OUD.



CONCLUSIONS: Among people prescribed opioids for CNCP, childhood trauma exposure was a common, independent risk factor for OUD. Availability of trauma-informed services for those prescribed opioids for CNCP may reduce risk of transition to OUD.

Language: en