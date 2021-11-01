|
Ren Y, Wang C, Zhang L, Lu A. Gait Posture 2021; 92: 230-235.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34875466
BACKGROUND: Visual cognition plays a pivotal role in sports. It is widely recognized that there is an intriguing coupling that they could affect each other through interaction between visual cognition and motor control, but few studies linked the effects of visual cognitive tasks on landing stability to postural control and injury risk. RESEARCH QUESTION: Whether visual cognitive tasks affect the landing stability and lower limb injury risk of professional soccer players? METHODS: The current study used a three-dimensional Multiple Object Tracking (MOT) task to simulate visual cognitive difficulties experienced in soccer matches. Fifteen male high-level soccer athletes (height: 181.43 ± 7.36 cm, weight: 75.37 ± 10.67 kg, training years: 10.07 ± 2.98 yr) from our school team were recruited and completed a landing action from a high platform with and without MOT tasks. Vicon infrared high-speed motion capture system and three-dimensional force measuring platform were used to collect various outcomes simultaneously.
Language: en
Athletes; Landing stability; Lower extremity injury; Visual cognitive tasks