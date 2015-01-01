|
Knight KM. Inj. Epidemiol. 2021; 8(Suppl 2): 66.
34872622
BACKGROUND: Although falls are common and can cause serious injury to older adults, many health care facilities do not have falls prevention resources available. Falls prevention resources can reduce injury and mortality rates. Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Stopping Elderly Accidents, Deaths & Injuries (STEADI) model, a falls risk clinic was implemented in a rural Indian Health Service (IHS) facility.
Falls; Community clinic; Falls risk; Falls risk screening