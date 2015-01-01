|
Citation
|
Speyer LG, Eisner M, Ribeaud D, Luciano M, Auyeung B, Murray AL. J. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34874058
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is one of the most prevalent childhood disorders, affecting around 3.4% of children worldwide. A common and impairing correlate of ADHD is aggressive behaviour. ADHD symptoms and aggression are both heterogeneous and it has been speculated that certain symptoms of ADHD might be more important in aggressive behaviours of different types than others. This study uses a symptom-level analysis to investigate the concurrent and temporal links between ADHD symptoms and aggressive behaviours.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ADHD; proactive aggression; longitudinal network modelling; reactive aggression; z-proso