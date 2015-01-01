SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Banyard V, Jefferson GC, Segura A, Forman SG, Haviland M, McMahon S, DeSilva AR, Frye V, Sarkar S. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012211034201

34874216

Relationship and sexual violence (RSV) disproportionately affect youth in immigrant and other marginalized communities yet few prevention initiatives are truly grounded in their experiences. The current study represents a pilot implementation evaluation of youth-led workshops to engage significant adults (parents, grandparents, aunts, adult siblings, community leaders) as RSV prevention partners in diverse communities in a large urban area. The current mixed methods evaluation examined the perceptions of 66 adults and six youth leaders of four, day-long adult training workshops.

RESULTS showed high feasibility and acceptability and an important role for significant adults in enhancing RSV prevention.


Language: en

prevention; sexual violence; parent; youth leadership

