Riesel A, Härpfer K, Kathmann N, Klawohn J. Biol Psychiatry Glob Open Sci 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34877565
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic is a major life stressor posing serious threats not only to physical but also to mental health. To better understand mechanisms of vulnerability and identify individuals at risk for psychopathological symptoms in response to stressors is critical for prevention and intervention. The error-related negativity (ERN) has been discussed as a neural risk marker for psychopathology, and this study examined its predictive validity for perceived risk, stress, and psychopathological symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 pandemic; Biological risk markers; Event-related potentials; Mediation models; Psychopathology; Vulnerability pathways