Abstract

BACKGROUND: The epidemiological evidence of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and spinal cord injury (SCI) mortality in mainland China is lacking. We aimed to assess the trends of TBI and SCI mortality, and their association with sex, age, location and external causes of injury in south China.



METHODS: Mortality data were derived from the Disease Surveillance Points (DSPs) system of Guangdong province between 2014 and 2018. We examined the trends in mortality with Cochran-Armitage trend test, and the association between the socio-demographic factors and the TBI and SCI mortality by using negative binomial models. Subgroup analysis was performed by stratifying the external causes of TBI and SCI.



RESULTS: The age-standardized TBI mortality remained relatively stable (from 11.6 to 15.4 per 100,000), while the SCI mortality increased by 148.3% from 2014 to 2018. Compared with females and urban residents, the adjusted mortality rate ratios of males and rural residents were 2.3 and 2.0 for TBI, and 2.2 and 4.6 for SCI, respectively. TBI and SCI mortality increased substantially with age. Motor vehicle crashes and falls were the leading causes of TBI mortality in residents aged under 75 years and over 75 years, respectively. Falls were the most important external cause for SCI death of all ages.



CONCLUSIONS: Being male, rural and elderly residents are at higher risk of dying from TBI and SCI. The substantial burden of TBI and SCI caused by road traffic crashes and falls has called for the urgent need to improve injury prevention, pre-hospital aid, hospital treatment and recovery.

