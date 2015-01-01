Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Although suicide is not a criminal offence and the person who commits suicide is neither a victim nor a perpetrator in the classic police sense, suicides are the subject of police investigations and sometimes even recorded in the police crime statistics. In the state of Bavaria, available data go back to 1986. The present analysis provides information about the development of suicides registered by the police, the social characteristics of the individuals who commit suicide, and the methods and circumstances for suicide. In particular, the extent to which the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on suicide risk is examined.



METHODS: Descriptive statistical analysis of completed and attempted suicides based on the Bavarian police crime statistics from 1986-2020.



RESULTS: The number of suicide deaths has continuously declined over the decades. This positive trend is also visible in the reporting year 2020, which is profoundly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the persons who commit suicide are male and older than the age of 60. Hanging is the most commonly used method to commit suicide and the circumstances for doing so are often a mental or physical illness.



DISCUSSION: Prevention of danger is an important duty of police. Data generated by the police, experience-based knowledge, and police intervention and influence can help prevent suicides. The statistical recording of suicides in the police crime statistics is a valuable addition to the causes of death statistics and provides a basis for optimizing prevention and emergency care.



===



Hintergrund und Ziel



Obwohl der Suizid keinen Straftatbestand erfüllt und der Suizident weder Opfer noch Täter im klassischen polizeilichen Sinne ist, sind Suizide Gegenstand polizeilicher Ermittlungen und werden mitunter in der Polizeilichen Kriminalstatistik (PKS) erfasst. Im Bundesland Bayern reichen verfügbare Daten bis in das Jahr 1986 zurück. Die Auswertungen sollen Aufschluss geben über die Entwicklung der polizeilich registrierten Suizide, soziale Merkmale der Suizidenten sowie über Suizidmethoden und -auslöser. Insbesondere wird betrachtet, inwieweit sich die ersten Monate der COVID-19-Pandemie auf die Suizidgefährdung ausgewirkt haben.

Methoden



Deskriptive statistische Analyse der vollendeten und versuchten Suizide anhand der bayerischen PKS der Jahre 1986-2020.

Ergebnisse



Die Zahl der Suizidtoten ist über die Jahrzehnte konstant rückläufig. Diese positive Entwicklung hat auch im Berichtsjahr 2020 Bestand, das durch die weitreichenden Folgen der COVID-19-Pandemie gezeichnet ist. Der Großteil der Suizidenten ist männlich und über 60 Jahre alt. Als Suizidmethode dominiert das Erhängen. Als Auslöser für den Suizid wird zumeist eine (psychische) Erkrankung ermittelt.

Diskussion



Die Gefahrenabwehr ist eine wichtige Aufgabe der Polizei. Polizeilich generierte Daten, Erfahrungswissen sowie Eingriffs- und Einflussmöglichkeiten der Polizei können zur Verhinderung von Suiziden beitragen. Die statistische Erfassung der Suizide in der PKS stellt eine wertvolle Ergänzung zur Todesursachenstatistik dar und liefert eine Grundlage zur Optimierung von Prävention und Notfallversorgung.

Language: de