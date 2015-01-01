Abstract

Background Currently, it is not known how the combined osseous and ligamentous injury of a traumatic elbow dislocation in a National Football League (NFL) athlete affects management and return to play. In this study, we aimed to describe the epidemiology, management, and return to play for elbow dislocations in NFL athletes.



METHODology This is a descriptive observational study. A retrospective review of all elbow dislocations between 2000 and 2014 (15 seasons) was performed using the NFL Injury Surveillance System (NFLISS).



RESULTS Over 15 NFL seasons, 82 elbow dislocations were recorded in the NFLISS. Among players who reported surgery (n = 5), players missed an average of 73.8 days of play. Among those who did not report surgery, players missed an average of 36.1 days. The overall incidence was 0.26 dislocation events per 10,000 athlete exposures. The majority of these injuries occurred during regular-season games, in defensive linebackers and linemen, during tackling contact with another player, and most commonly on a running play.



CONCLUSIONS This study demonstrates that an elbow dislocation is not a career-ending or season-ending injury in an NFL cohort. Information regarding incidence, positions affected, whether surgical management is utilized, and return to play will help players who sustain and physicians who treat these injuries in elite football athletes understand the impact of their injuries.

