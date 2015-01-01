SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Pitts WM, Yang JC, Prasad K, Fernandez M. J. Res. Natl. Inst. Stand. Technol. 2018; 123: 1-3.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2018, U.S. Dept. of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology)

DOI

10.6028/jres.123.014

PMID

34877126

PMCID

PMC7339568

Abstract

The supplemental materials reported here provide standard high-definition (HD), high-speed, and infrared videos of the 13 full-scale hydrogen dispersion and burning experiments on which Ref. [1] is based. References [1] and [2] provide detailed descriptions of the experimental conditions under which these videos were taken. The videos show different burning dynamics of various hydrogen/air mixtures in the presence and absence of vehicles parked inside the garage. The test identification (ID) numbers associated with the filenames of the data folders correspond to those in Table 1 of Ref. [1]. The number,
types, and locations of the videos varies from test-to-test.


Language: en

Keywords

fire safety; fuel-cell; garage; hydrogen

