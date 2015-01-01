|
Lee S, Kim H, Kong S. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
34878662
PURPOSE: To investigate the associations between childhood psychological trauma, posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS), and mental health in adulthood and to identify the mediation of active and passive coping on these associations in Korean female undergraduates.
Language: en
mental health; adaptation; child abuse; psychological; psychological trauma; young adult