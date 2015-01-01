|
Citation
|
King J, King M, Edwards N, Carroll JA, Watling H, Anam M, Bull M, Oviedo-Trespalacios O. Int. J. Crime Justice Soc. Democr. 2021; 10(4): 158-173.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Queensland University of Technology)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Equal access to safe transport is increasingly conceptualised as a fundamental right for women, with demonstrated impact on health outcomes, social and economic mobility, and societal participation. This study analysed qualitative and quantitative data to examine travel patterns and experiences among 200 women (aged between 18-64 years) using paid transport for work or educational purposes in Bangladesh.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
crime