Abstract

This paper presents a multi-objective coverage flight path planning algorithm that finds minimum length, collision-free, and flyable paths for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in three-dimensional (3D) urban environments inhabiting multiple obstacles for covering spatially distributed regions. In many practical applications, UAVs are often required to fully cover multiple spatially distributed regions located in the 3D urban environments while avoiding obstacles. This problem is relatively complex since it requires the optimization of both inter (e.g., traveling from one region/city to another) and intra-regional (e.g., within a region/city) paths. To solve this complex problem, we find the traversal order of each area of interest (AOI) in the form of a coarse tour (i.e., graph) with the help of an ant colony optimization (ACO) algorithm by formulating it as a traveling salesman problem (TSP) from the center of each AOI, which is subsequently optimized. The intra-regional path finding problem is solved with the integration of fitting sensors' footprints sweeps (SFS) and sparse waypoint graphs (SWG) in the AOI. To find a path that covers all accessible points of an AOI, we fit fewer, longest, and smooth SFSs in such a way that most parts of an AOI can be covered with fewer sweeps. Furthermore, the low-cost traversal order of each SFS is computed, and SWG is constructed by connecting the SFSs while respecting the global and local constraints. It finds a global solution (i.e., inter + intra-regional path) without sacrificing the guarantees on computing time, number of turning maneuvers, perfect coverage, path overlapping, and path length. The results obtained from various representative scenarios show that proposed algorithm is able to compute low-cost coverage paths for UAV navigation in urban environments.

