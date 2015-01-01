|
Dong N, Zhang J, Liu X, Xu P, Wu Y, Wu H. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 165: e106478.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34883401
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped our cities in many ways. The number of motor vehicles on the road has plummeted during lockdowns, and an increasing number of people are turning to walking and biking. From a road safety perspective, the overall question is what effects the human behavior shift brings on the crash occurrence and, more importantly, how to support decision-makers on safer mobility policies? METHOD: Based on anonymous mobile phone location and crash report data in New York City, this study attempts to provide some new insights by using survival analysis (the hazard function approach) to explore the effects of human mobility changes due to the pandemic on crashes that involve injuries and fatalities (of pedestrian, cyclist or motorist).
Language: en
Cyclist; Pedestrian; COVID-19; Survival analysis; Crash; Motorist