Citation
Kent KR, Hopfer CJ, Corley RP, Stallings MC. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 123: e105369.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34883422
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM), executive functions (EFs), and psychiatric disorders all correlate highly. Changes in EFs during adolescence related to CM present a possible mediating mechanism for the development of psychiatric disorders, yet no study has analyzed this longitudinally while comparing predictive capacity of different CM factor structures. We hypothesized that changes in EFs from adolescence to adulthood would mediate, in part, associations between CM, internalizing disorders (INT), and anti-social personality disorder (ASPD) while different subtypes of CM would differentially predict INT and ASPD.
Language: en
Keywords
Childhood maltreatment; Mediation; Bayesian structural equation model; Executive functions; Internalizing disorders