Abstract

Foreign body (FB) injury to the head is not uncommon in medical practice. Various objects have been reported in penetrating head injuries. Depth and location of penetration determine the expected complications and management approach. Here, we describe a case of FB injury to the head by the metal badge of a uniform hat and discuss the medical implications of such injuries among a large population of workers at risk. A 23-year-old male presented to the emergency room with the metal badge of his uniform hat embedded in the left side of his forehead after a physical altercation at work. Imaging revealed FB penetrating the soft tissue and minimally embedded in the outer table of the left frontal bone. The FB was removed in the emergency room with no complications. The wound was then cleaned and sutured, and the patient was discharged home with oral antibiotics for one week. Penetrating FB to the head can present significant morbidity to military personnel, and thus a safer design of work uniforms is warranted.

Language: en