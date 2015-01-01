Abstract

The purpose of the study is to to identify key social and medical problems of childhood psychiatry by analysis of statistical and clinical data of Moscow health care institutions. It is established that actual problems are related to increasing of incidence of morbidity of mental disorders in children, their late detection, absence or unavailability of diagnostic techniques with high evidentiary effect, inability to use modern achievements of psychopharmacotherapy, close relationship of mental disorders with social factors, as well as with high stigmatization of mental health sphere. It is necessary to intensify research in studying etiopathogenetic factors, elaborating strategies of mental disorders prevention in childhood, clinical trials targeted to expand age range of application of medications and to icrease activities on destigmatization and psychoeducation in society.

