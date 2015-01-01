|
Tsakanikas VD, Dimopoulos DG, Tachos NS, Chatzaki C, Skaramagkas V, Christodoulakis G, Tsiknakis M, Fotiadis DI. Annu. Int. Conf. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2021; 2021: 236-239.
34891280
Abstract
Continuous monitoring of patients with Parkinson's Disease (PD) is critical for their effective management, as early detection of improvement or degradation signs play an important role on pharmaceutical and/or interventional plans. Within this work, a group of seven PD patients and a group of ten controls performed a set of exercises related to the evaluation of PD gait. Plantar pressure signals were collected and used to derive a set of analytics. Statistical tests and feature selection approaches revealed that the spatial distribution of the Center of Pressure during a static balance exercise is the most discriminative analytic and may be used for every-day monitoring of the patients.
