Abstract

Continuous monitoring of patients with Parkinson's Disease (PD) is critical for their effective management, as early detection of improvement or degradation signs play an important role on pharmaceutical and/or interventional plans. Within this work, a group of seven PD patients and a group of ten controls performed a set of exercises related to the evaluation of PD gait. Plantar pressure signals were collected and used to derive a set of analytics. Statistical tests and feature selection approaches revealed that the spatial distribution of the Center of Pressure during a static balance exercise is the most discriminative analytic and may be used for every-day monitoring of the patients.



RESULTS have revealed that out of the 28 features extracted from the collected signals, 10 were statistically significant (p < 0.05) and can be used to machine learning algorithms and/or similar approaches.

