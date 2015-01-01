Abstract

The Mexican Emotional Speech Database is presented along with the evaluation of its reliability based on machine learning analysis. The database contains 864 voice recordings with six different prosodies: anger, disgust, fear, happiness, neutral, and sadness. Furthermore, three voice categories are included: female adult, male adult, and child. The following emotion recognition was reached for each category: 89.4%, 93.9% and 83.3% accuracy on female, male and child voices, respectively.



Clinical Relevance - Mexican Emotional Speech Database is a contribution to healthcare emotional speech data and can be used to help objective diagnosis and disease characterization.

