|
Citation
|
Carrillo CS, Sanchez M. Annu. Int. Conf. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2021; 2021: 4916-4919.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34892310
|
Abstract
|
Impact injuries are very common daily problems in sports. Over the last years there has been advances in the prevention of impact injuries with the creation of new energy-absorbing materials, but the field is still novel. Mechanical metamaterials are three-dimensional materials whose mechanical properties are strongly related to its structure and not only to the material of which they are made. The materials showed in this work are composed of various unit cells with a specific geometry. Because of the unit cells' complex architecture, 3D printers are more convenient to manufacture them. Thus, PolyJet is a perfect technology for metamaterials because it allows printing complex structures with high resolution and mixing the raw materials in order to obtain different properties such as flexibility and shock absorption.
Language: en