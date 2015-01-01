Abstract

Falls are a major health concern. The HOLOBALANCE tele-rehabilitation system was developed to deliver an evidence based, multi-sensory balance rehabilitation programme, to the elderly at risk of falls. The system delivers a series of balance physiotherapy exercises and cognitive and auditory training tasks prescribed by an expert balance physiotherapist following an initial balance assessment. The HOLOBALANCE system uses augmented reality (AR) to deliver exercises and games, and records task performance via a combination of body worn sensors and a depth camera. The HOLOBALANCE tele-rehabilitation system provides feedback to the supervising clinical team regarding task performance, participant usage and user feedback. Herewith we present the findings from the first 25 study participants regarding the feasibility and acceptability of the proposed system. The results of the clinical study indicate that the system is acceptable by the end users and also feasible for using in hospital and home environments.

Language: en