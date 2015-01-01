|
Citation
Rodrigues S, Dias D, Aleixo M, Retorta A, Cunha JPS. Annu. Int. Conf. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2021; 2021: 7162-7165.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))
DOI
PMID
34892752
Abstract
Occupational stress is a complex process affecting health and performance. Air Traffic Control is a complex and demanding profession. The current study demonstrates the concept of using a biomonitoring wearable platform (BWP), that combines self-report measures with biomarkers, to track stress among Air Traffic Controllers. A wearable ECG device was used to gather continuously medical-grade ECG data along with a mobile app for daily stress perception, symptoms and events annotation. A total of 256 hours of data from 32 routine work shifts and 5 days-off, from 5 ATCs was recorded with 35 tagged events using Heart Rate Variability metrics- AVNN, RMSSD, pNN50 and LF/HF were computed from ECG data and analyzed during a) shifts vs days off; b) events vs non-events and c) before and after working pauses. ATCs showed low levels of chronic stress using self-reports.
Language: en