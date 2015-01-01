|
Strand PS, French BF, Austin BW. Assessment 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
34886696
The middle school version of the Washington Assessment of Risks and Needs of Students (msWARNS) is a self-report instrument designed for use by school personnel to identify barriers to school attendance and school success for sixth- to eighth-grade students. It measures six domains relevant to improving school outcomes that include aggression-defiance, depression-anxiety, substance use, peer deviance, home environment, and school engagement. In the present study, a bifactor S - 1 model, for which the aggression-defiance domain was the reference factor for the general factor and the other domains constituted the subfactors, had good fit and better fit than several other alternative models.
Language: en
at risk; factorial invariance; middle school students; truancy