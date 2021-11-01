Abstract

BACKGROUND: Figures and movements in Latin dance are effectively used to provide posture stabilization and balance control. A Computerized Dynamic Posturography can be used to complete a functional evaluation of postural control and stability in static and dynamic conditions, mediated by the interaction between the visual, vestibular, and somatosensory systems.



RESEARCH QUESTION: According to the results of Computerized Dynamic Posturography, do dancers have better postural control and stability when compared to non-dancers, and can dance activity be recommended for vestibular rehabilitation?



MATERIAL AND METHODS: Our study included 26 professional Latin dancers and 26 non-dancers as a control group whoboth had no problems with their hearing or balance. Pure-tone audiometry and Computerized Dynamic Posturography tests were applied to the participants. The test results for the professional dancers and the control group were compared and evaluated. In statistical analysis, the Mann-Whitney U and Independent Samples T tests were used. A value of p < 0.05 was accepted for significance.



RESULTS: According to the results of the Computerized Dynamic Posturography, the dancers generally performed better than the control group. While statistically significant and better performances were observed in dancers in terms of the composite balance, visual and vestibular scores within the scope of the Sensory Organization Test (p < 0.05), no statistically significant difference was found for somatosensory and preference scores (p > 0.05). Also, significant differences were obtained between the two groups in some subtests of Adaptation, Unilateral Stance and Limits of Stability assessment (p < 0.05). No significant difference was observed in Rhythmic Weight Shift results (p > 0.05).



IMPORTANCE: The results of thisresearch demonstrate that balance and posture improve through dance. Therefore, adding appropriate dance activities to vestibular rehabilitation programmes might be helpful.

