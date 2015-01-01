|
Citation
Pellichero A, Kenyon LK, Best KL, Lamontagne ME, Lavoie MD, Sorita, Routhier F. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(23): e12467.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
34886194
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Powered mobility devices (PMD) promote independence, social participation, and quality of life for individuals with mobility limitations. However, some individuals would benefit from PMD, but may be precluded access. This is particularly true for those with cognitive impairments who may be perceived as unsafe and unable to use a PMD. This study explored the relationships between cognitive functioning and PMD use. The objectives were to identify cognitive functions necessary to use a PMD and describe available PMD training approaches.
Language: en
Keywords
training; cognitive functioning; evaluations; power mobility devices