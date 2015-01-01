SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fonseca-Cabrera AS, Llopis-Castelló D, Pérez-Zuriaga AM, Alonso-Troyano C, Garcia A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(23): e12465.

10.3390/ijerph182312465

34886198

Mobility patterns and lifestyles have changed in recent years in cities worldwide, thanks to the strong rise in modes of travel commonly referred to as micromobility. In this context, e-scooters have experienced a great rise globally which has led to an increase of crashes involving this type of micromobility vehicle in urban areas. Thus, there is a need to study e-scooter users' behaviour and their interaction with cyclists. This research aimed at characterizing the meeting manoeuvre between micromobility users along diverse typologies of two-way bicycle track by using an instrumented e-scooter. As a result, bicycle tracks having concrete or vegetated curb presented lower clearance distance (≈0.8 m) than those without edge elements (>1 m), with no statistically significant differences found between the interaction with bicycles and e-scooters. Additionally, an online questionnaire was proposed to assess users' perceived risk during the meeting manoeuvre, concluding that micromobility users feel safer and more comfortable riding on pavements away from parked or moving motorized traffic, and on protected bicycle tracks.


bicycle track; clearance distance; instrumented e-scooter; meeting manoeuvre; micromobility; perceived risk

