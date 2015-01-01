Abstract

In this paper, we examine the factors affecting the behaviour of road users and the impact of these factors on professional drivers' reliability and performance. A professional driver is considered as a driver involved in the processes of driving a vehicle as a matter of his/her business or the transportation of passengers or goods by bus or lorry, with higher liability in terms of road safety and requiring a higher degree of maintained attentiveness, constant concentration, and working capacity. This article highlights the process of selecting a professional driver by focusing on the driver's individual and psychophysiological characteristics. An anonymous survey on professional drivers and a statistical analysis of the accidents caused by professional drivers was used to research the impact of fatigue on the behaviour of road users. The conducted statistical analysis demonstrates that the amount of professional driving experience most conducive to driving a vehicle safely was observed at between 29 and 33 years of experience. It was also found that a higher probability of causing an accident after rest days is related to the driver's long period of engagement at work and inadequate rest. This study demonstrates that specific requirements should be applied to the methodologies for selecting professional drivers, the research on the reliability of which aims to develop a concept that enables opting for those drivers able to properly perform hired work, causing minimal losses due to road accidents.

