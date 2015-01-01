|
Citation
|
Zhuo R, Li G. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(23): e12794.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34886521
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: With the relaxation of birth control policy in China in recent years, second-time mothers' mental health has raised concerns. However, the impact of firstborn children's behaviour problems on second-time mothers' prenatal depression in families transitioning to siblinghood has received little attention from family psychologists. AIMS: This research aims to investigate whether firstborn children's behaviour problems affect second-time mothers' prenatal depression and the mediation role of daily parenting hassles, i.e., minor stressors associated with parenting, on this relationship.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*behaviour problems in children; *family system; *parenting daily hassles; *prenatal depression; *second-time mother