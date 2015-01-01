Abstract

Burn injuries are among the most traumatic incidences which could be associated with substantial morbidity and mortality. The incidence of these injuries differs based on population socioeconomic characteristics. In this study, we aim to evaluate the distribution of burn injuries based on socioeconomic and causative factors. Relative features from the targeted population were obtained and evaluated. Data were extracted in August 2019 and statistical analysis of the data was conducted from February 2020 to April 2020. This cross-sectional record-based study was conducted from 2008 to 2016 in a main referral center for burn injuries in the southern Iran. Participants included burn survivors and burn patients who were registered as outpatients or inpatients. A total of 4919 burn cases with a mean age of 31.91 ± 17.33, including 2926 (59.5%) males and 1993 (40.5%) females was reported. The majority of our cases had an educational level of under diploma (40.72%). A significant correlation between age, gender, and percentage of burn with the level of education was recorded (P <.001). The most frequent cause of burn injuries was flame with 2537 (51.9%) cases. The most susceptible population to burn injuries were reported to be poorly educated individuals, which emphasizes the preventive role of education.

Language: en