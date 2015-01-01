|
Dunlop BJ, Coleman SE, Hartley S, Carter LA, Taylor PJ. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
34890052
BACKGROUND: Bisexual people are at an elevated risk for non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). Psychological factors including self-esteem and thwarted belongingness may help explain this risk. The aim of the current study was to investigate associations between self-esteem, thwarted belongingness and NSSI urges and behavior in young bisexual people.
thwarted belongingness; non-suicidal self-injury; self-esteem; LGBT; bisexuality; lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender; urges