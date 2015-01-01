Abstract

This study, a randomized telephone survey (n=503), investigated public attitudes, knowledge, and behaviors about child abuse prevention. Research questions explored individual and collective efficacy and local solutions. An overwhelming majority of respondents believed the safety of children is a core responsibility of adulthood, and a strong majority agreed that every person, group and organization has a role in ensuring child safety. Many participants reported confidence about how to handle specific abuse or neglect situations, though many did not believe their involvement would make a difference while few had a clear sense of the steps needed to reduce child abuse overall. The study points to an important role for seeking public beliefs, attitudes and individual self-efficacy as one important step in developing a local child abuse prevention plan.

