Head impacts in soccer have been associated with both short- and long-term neurological consequences. Youth players' brains are especially vulnerable given that their brains are still developing, and females are at an increased risk of traumatic brain injury (TBI) compared to males. Approximately 90% of head impacts in soccer occur from purposeful heading. Accordingly, this study assessed the relationship between kinematic variables and brain strain during purposeful headers in female youth soccer players. A convenience sample of 36 youth female soccer players (13.4 [0.9] years of age) from three elite youth soccer teams wore wireless sensors to quantify head impact magnitudes during games.
female youth soccer; finite element modeling; linear acceleration; rotational velocity; traumatic brain injury