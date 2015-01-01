|
Waasdorp TE, Fu R, Perepezko AL, Bradshaw CP. Eur. J. Dev. Psychol. 2021; 18(6): 880-895.
34899942
This study examined school staff reported behavioral responses to bullying, general likelihood of intervening and perceived self-efficacy for intervening with student bullying. We explored if the existence of school bullying-related policies and/or policy trainings was associated with the ways in which school staff responded to bullying. Data came from 8,668 school staff from 156 elementary, middle and high schools in the U.S.
intervention; bullying; policies and training; responses; School staff