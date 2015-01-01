|
Eriksson J, Niska A, Forsman. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 165: e106510.
34896906
Abstract
While cycling is promoted as a clean, energy-efficient mode of transport generating physical activity, the number of injured cyclists must decrease to achieve traffic safety goals. The extent of the single bicycle crashes (SBCs) and crash causes are rather well studied. This study expands this knowledge by focusing on differences in injury severity. The aim of the study is to investigate the relationship between injury severity and characteristics of the crash and the cyclist with focus on SBCs. Furthermore, injury risk is calculated for different age classes and sexes, as well as for different purposes of the trip. The results are based on injured cyclists in Sweden (N = 105,836) registered in STRADA, 2010-2019, by both the police and accident and emergency departments (A&Es), with a special focus on injury severity reported by the A&Es. Binary logistic regression was applied to analyse how the odds of being severely injured differed for different cyclists and situations.
Language: en
Cycling; Injured cyclists; Single-bicycle crash