|
Citation
|
Romeas T, Greffou S, Allard R, Forget R, McKerral M, Faubert J, Gagnon I. Front. Neurol. 2021; 12: e596615.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34899549
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Motor control deficits outlasting self-reported symptoms are often reported following mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). The exact duration and nature of these deficits remains unknown. The current study aimed to compare postural responses to static or dynamic virtual visual inputs and during standard clinical tests of balance in 38 children between 9 and 18 years-of-age, at 2 weeks, 3 and 12 months post-concussion. Body sway amplitude (BSA) and postural instability (vRMS) were measured in a 3D virtual reality (VR) tunnel (i.e., optic flow) moving in the antero-posterior direction in different conditions. Measures derived from standard clinical balance evaluations (BOT-2, Timed tasks) and post-concussion symptoms (PCSS-R) were also assessed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
children; balance; virtual reality; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI); perception-action coupling; postural instability; sensorimotor control