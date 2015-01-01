|
Sutanto E, Zia N, Taber N, Rinawan FR, Amelia I, Jiwattanakulpaisarn P, Bachani AM. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
34902287
Road traffic injuries (RTIs) remain a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in Southeast Asia. We aim to estimate the prevalence and predictors of rear seatbelt use, a key behavioural risk factor for RTI, in Bandung and Bangkok, two cities in Southeast Asia. Roadside observational studies were conducted to provide a representative picture of the prevalence in each city. From eight rounds of observations (July 2015 to April 2019), 39,479 and 7,207 rear-seat passengers were observed in Bandung and Bangkok. Across all rounds, 4.2% of rear-seat passengers used seatbelts in Bandung, compared to 8.4% in Bangkok. In both cities, males and adults, as compared to females and adolescents (aged 12-17 years), had higher odds of rear seatbelt use, as did passengers with a restrained driver.
road traffic injury; rear seats; seatbelt use; Southeast Asia