SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lackova Rebicova M, Dankulincova Veselska Z, Husarova D, Madarasova Geckova A, Jansen DEMC, van Dijk JP, Reijneveld SA. Int. J. Public Health 2021; 66: e1604006.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.3389/ijph.2021.1604006

PMID

34899140

PMCID

PMC8656252

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore the role of resilience as a mediator in the association between adverse childhood experiences (ACE) and emotional and behavioural problems (EBP) among adolescents.

METHODS: We used data from the Slovak 2018 Health Behaviour in School-aged Children study, comprising 2,839 adolescents aged 13-15 (mean age 13.93; 49.6% boys). We used multivariate linear regression performed on 5000 bootstrap samples adjusted for age, gender, family affluence to explore mediation of the associations between ACE (measured using the adapted Adverse Childhood Experience Questionnaire) and EBP (measured using the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire) by resilience (measured with the Child and Youth Resilience Measure).

RESULTS: We found ACE [B = 0.78; 95% confidence interval (CI): 0.67|0.90] and resilience (B = -0.73; 95% CI: -0.79|-0.67) to be significantly associated with EBP. The association of ACE and EBP was mediated by resilience. The mediated indirect effect of resilience was ab = 0.25; 95% CI: 0.18|0.32.

CONCLUSION: Resilience seems to play a mediator role in the relationship between ACE and EBP. Helping adolescents with ACE to build and use internal and external sources of resilience can decrease the negative impact of ACE on EBP.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; resilience; adverse childhood experiences; behavioral problems; emotional problems

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print