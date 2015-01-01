|
Javakhishvili M, Spatz Widom C. J. Appl. Dev. Psychol. 2021; 77: e101351.
34898778
This research sought to determine whether inadequate sleep conditions in childhood and sleep problems in young adulthood in part explain the relationship between childhood abuse and neglect and anxiety and depression later in life. Children with documented histories of abuse and neglect and matched controls were followed up and assessed in young and middle adulthood. Abused and neglected children were more likely to report experiencing inadequate sleep conditions in childhood, sleep problems in young adulthood, and higher levels of depression and anxiety later in middle adulthood.
abuse; Child maltreatment; depression; anxiety; neglect; sleep disturbances