Abstract

Electric powered bicycles and scooters that use rechargeable lithium batteries are an urban transportation alternative and have become increasingly popular. However, in recent years, there has been an increase in patient admissions to the Israeli National Burn Center with burns associated with their use. In this case series of all patients (n=9) referred to the Emergency Department (February 2016 - October 2020) with lithium related battery burns from electric powered bicycles and scooters, we present burn depth, size, treatment, inhalation injuries and hospitalization. All patients were admitted to in the Israeli National Burn Center for treatment. The average total burn surface area was 27.5% (range 3-57%). All but one patient had a combination of partial to full-thickness burns affecting the upper and lower limbs. Three patients sustained inhalation injuries and a total of four patients required intubation. Seven patients required surgery that included debridement and, in most cases, skin grafting. The availability and increase in the use of battery powered bicycles and scooters may lead to an increase in injuries and death if consumers are not aware of the potential dangers related to the safe use of lithium batteries.

Language: en