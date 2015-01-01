Abstract

Child sexual abuse is the most challenging type of abuse to detect. Moreover, there are difficulties in gathering evidence, apprehending, and prosecuting the perpetrator. The trial is often based on the contradiction of the suspect's and the child's statements. The aim of this study is to identify the difficulties encountered during the entire trial in cases of sexual assault against the child in Turkey starting from the investigation phase, to determine the auditability of taking a child's statement, which is the basis of the judicial decision, and to evaluate the effectiveness of the principles set by the Supreme Court, which oversees the local court decision. It was determined that the trial was continued on abstract allegations, the Supreme Court's approval of the decision of the local court was based on "the slander of a person who wants to harm another person over the sexuality of a minor is contrary to the usual flow of life." Furthermore, the reason wassuggestive of subjective interpretations rather than material truths. This study, which is a master's thesis, has been submitted to the Turkish Ministry of Justice.

Language: en