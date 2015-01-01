SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Motamedi A, Ludvigsson M, Simmons J. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08946566.2021.2014378

PMID

34895081

Abstract

Health care providers have difficulties responding to elder abuse. This study aimed to investigate factors associated with health care providers speaking with older patients about being subjected to abuse, and what facilitating measures staff preferred to help them achieve this. A cross-sectional questionnaire survey was conducted among hospital health care providers (n = 154) in Sweden. Half of the respondents had experience of speaking about elder abuse. A high sense of professional responsibility (OR 3.23) and being less concerned about inflicting damage to the therapeutic relationship (OR 3.97) were associated with having spoken with older patients about being subjected to abuse. Written guidelines about elder abuse and a patient information sheet were the most preferred facilitating measures. Our findings indicate that increasing care providers' sense of responsibility and addressing concerns about damaging the therapeutic relationship might be important factors to target in future interventions to improve health care response to elder abuse.


Language: en

Keywords

screening; concerns; Elder abuse; health care providers; responsibility

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print