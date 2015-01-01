|
Citation
|
Stadtmüller S, Klocke A, Giersiefen A, Lipp R, Wacker C. J. Sch. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34897699
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Previous research on the correlates of unintentional school injuries is based on either process or cross-sectional data. This study aims at approaching the causal effects of risk-seeking behavior, mental health problems, physical activity, and exposure to bullying on unintentional injuries in the school environment by relying on longitudinal survey data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; mental health; physical activity; risk behavior; longitudinal data; school injuries