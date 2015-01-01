SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Anderson DM, Sabia JJ, Tekin E. J. Urban Econ. 2021; 126: e103387.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jue.2021.103387

PMID

34898733

PMCID

PMC8664083

Abstract

Debate over safe-storage gun regulations has captured public attention in the aftermath of several high-profile shootings committed by minors. To date, the existing literature provides no evidence that these laws are effective at deterring gun crime, a conclusion that has prompted the National Rifle Association to assert that such regulations are "unnecessary" and "ineffective." Using data from the FBI's Supplementary Homicide Reports for the period 1985-2013, we find that child access prevention (CAP) laws are associated with a 17 percent reduction in firearm-related homicides committed by juveniles. The estimated effect is stronger among whites than nonwhites and is driven by states enforcing the strictest safe-storage standard. We find no evidence that CAP laws are associated with firearm-related homicides committed by adults or with non-firearm-related homicides committed by juveniles, suggesting that the observed relationship between CAP laws and juvenile firearm-related homicides is causal.


Language: en

Keywords

Crime; Homicides; Child Access Prevention Laws; Gun Control; H7; K4

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print