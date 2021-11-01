Abstract

PURPOSE: One of the effective models in health education is the health belief model that considers a person's behavior as a under the influence of knowledge and attitude. In the present study, we investigated the efficacy of a training program based on the health belief model in burn prevention knowledge in mothers of children aged between 1 and 3 years old. DESIGN AND METHODS: This single blind randomized Control Trial study was conducted on 64 mothers with a child aged between 12 and 36 months who were referred to the Health Centers of Shiraz, Iran, in 2018. Accordingly, using cluster sampling, 4 health centers were selected and then 2 centers were assigned to the intervention group and 2 other centers to the control group by randomization. The intervention group received six sessions of training. However, in order to observe the ethical principles, the educational content was provided to the control group at the end of the present study. Both groups completed health belief model questionnaire before, after the intervention, and by passing 2 months from the intervention. The collected data were compared between the two groups using SPSS software, version 25.



RESULTS: We found no differences in the demographics of the two study groups (P > 0.05). Intragroup comparison in the intervention and control groups indicated a significant difference among the three intervals (both P = 0.001). As well, a difference was found between the intervention and the control groups immediately after the intervention and 2 months after the intervention (both P < 0.001). Additionally, in both groups, the relationship between mothers' knowledge score and each dimension of the health belief model was examined, which was a significant. (P = 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Health belief model can be considered as an effective method for educating mothers in terms of the prevention of children's burn and the increased the mothers' knowledge. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: The health belief model was shown to have a good effect on educating mothers regarding child burn's prevention. So, due to this reason, it is recommended to use this model for burn's prevention training programs.

Language: en