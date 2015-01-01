Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pediatric trauma, particularly major trauma cases, are often treated in less than optimal facilities by providers who lack training and experience in treating severely injured children. We aimed to develop a management model for admission and treatment of pediatric trauma using the Theory of Constraints (TOC).



METHODS: We conducted interviews with 17 highly experienced policy makers, senior nursing managers and medical managers in pediatrics and trauma. The interviews were analyzed by qualitative methods. The TOC was utilized to identify undesirable effects (UDEs) and core challenges, and to design a focused current reality tree (CRT). Subsequently, a management model for optimal admission and treatment of pediatric trauma was constructed.



RESULTS: The CRT was illustrated according to 4 identified UDEs focusing on lack of: (1) clear definitions of case manager in pediatric trauma; (2) uniform criteria regarding the appropriate site for admitting pediatric trauma, (3) standard guidelines and protocols for treatment of trauma cases and for training of trauma medical teams; and (4) standard guidelines for evacuating pediatric trauma patients. The management model for treatment and admission of pediatric trauma is based on 3 major elements: human resources, hospital policy concerning the appropriate emergency department (ED) for pediatric trauma patients and clear definitions regarding children and trauma levels. Each of the elements contains components that should be clearly defined in order for a medical center to be designated for admitting and treating pediatric trauma patients.



CONCLUSIONS: Our analysis suggests that the optimal ED for pediatric trauma cases is one with available operating rooms, intensive care beds, an imaging unit, laboratories and equipment suitable for treating children as well as with staff trained to treat children with trauma. To achieve optimal outcomes, medical centers in Israel should be classified according to their trauma treatment capabilities and their ability to treat varied severities of pediatric trauma cases.

