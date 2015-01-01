Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is limited long-term data on the course of school-related problems and academic needs for youth with persistent post-concussive symptoms (PPCS).



METHODS: This was a randomized trial comparing collaborative care to usual care for 200 youth 11-18 years of age with PPCS. In this report, the main outcomes were academic functioning, GPA, school absences, date of return to school, and school days missed.



RESULTS: Youth were mean age of 14.7 (SD = 1.7), 62.0% female. New or worsening academic problems occurred in half of participants in both groups at 12 months after injury. Students were most concerned about grades and falling behind. There were no significant differences by study group on school problems or GPA, but number of days missed was lower in the collaborative care group compared at 3 months (12.5 [SD = 14.5] vs 16.1 days [20.4] adjusted relative risk [aRR] 0.67 [95% CI: 0.61, 0.74; p < .001]), 6 months (14.5 [22.1] vs 19.3 [26.6] aRR 0.77 [95% CI: 0.71, 0.84; p < .001]), and 12 months (16.9 [25.4] vs 19.6 [27.7], aRR 0.68 [95% CI: 0.62, 0.74; p < .001]).



CONCLUSIONS: Youth with PPCS are at high risk of school problems in the year after injury.

